Mumbai: 15 rescued as fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 05: Fifteen persons have been rescued after a massive fire broke out in on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill in Mumbai on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said,'' Three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway.''

Rahul Kavthe, a fireman, suffered suffocation due to smoke and was taken to the government-run GT Hospital. Fire dousing operations were on till late at night, a fire brigade official said.