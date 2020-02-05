  • search
    Mumbai: 15 rescued as fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill

    Mumbai, Feb 05: Fifteen persons have been rescued after a massive fire broke out in on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill in Mumbai on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

    

    A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

    Speakking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said,''Three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway.''

    Rahul Kavthe, a fireman, suffered suffocation due to smoke and was taken to the government-run GT Hospital. Fire dousing operations were on till late at night, a fire brigade official said.

