Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 05: A fire is said to have broken out at a godown in Mumbai's Malad (West).

As per the latest update, the fire is a major one

Four fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames, initial reports said.

A major fire erupted in a godown in Kanchpada area in the northern suburb of Malad today evening, an official said as per a PTI report, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.

A level-3 fire broke out in a closed godown at Mamledar wadi in Malad West, earlier tonight. 8 fire tenders were present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway, ANI reported.

A fire call was received at 8:02pm after which eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the ground-plus-three Parmar Industrial Estate, he said.

"The fire is confined to a closed godown stocking plastic. Efforts are on to control the blaze," he added.

On October 14, a fire broke out at a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri. At least 65 people trapped on the terrace of the building were rescued by fire brigade personnel. Around 1,000 people were in the building when the fire broke out. The fire had broken out at Peninsula Business Park Building at Andheri (West) in Mumbai.

On October 09, a minor fire erupted on the roof of a Mumbai local train. The flames and thick smoke was were coming from a Pantograph, a retractable component which maintains contact with the high voltage overhead line. The overhead equipment tripped on the Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local. The alert railway staff quickly swung into action and doused the flames.