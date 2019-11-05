Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 05: A fire is said to have broken out at a godown in Mumbai's Malad (West).

Four fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames, reports say.

The godown is in Parmar House Industrial Estate in Malad (West).

A level-3 fire broke out in a closed godown at Mamledar wadi in Malad West, earlier tonight. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway, ANI reported.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.