Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad
India
Mumbai, Nov 05: A fire is said to have broken out at a godown in Mumbai's Malad (West).
Four fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames, reports say.
The godown is in Parmar House Industrial Estate in Malad (West).
A level-3 fire broke out in a closed godown at Mamledar wadi in Malad West, earlier tonight. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway, ANI reported.
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.