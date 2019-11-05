  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 05: A fire is said to have broken out at a godown in Mumbai's Malad (West).

    Four fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames, reports say.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The godown is in Parmar House Industrial Estate in Malad (West).

    A level-3 fire broke out in a closed godown at Mamledar wadi in Malad West, earlier tonight. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway, ANI reported.

    No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai fire

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue