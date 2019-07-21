Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4-storey Churchill Chamber building, 2 rescued

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, July 21: Two people have been rescued while many are feared trapped after a fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building near iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai's posh Colaba area on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road in Colaba.

According to reports, fire-fighters are at the spot and rescue operation is underway. No casualties reported so far.