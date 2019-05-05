Mumbai: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast at apartment in Andheri; 2 injured

Mumbai, May 05: At least two people were injured on Sunday after fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri.

The fire broke out on fourth floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast.

The fire was extinguished after five fire tenders rushed to the spot. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, six workers were injured in a fire at a club at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon. A fire broke out at Emerald Club at Royal Palm Estate at 10.12 am.

A team of fire brigade personnel was sent immediately, but before they could douse the flames by 10.50 am, six people -- workers engaged in renovation job -- were injured, one of them suffering 80 per cent burn injuries.

