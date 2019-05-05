Mumbai: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast at apartment in Andheri; 2 injured

Police is also present at the spot. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Last month, six workers were injured in a fire at a club at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon. A fire broke out at Emerald Club at Royal Palm Estate at 10.12 am.
A team of fire brigade personnel was sent immediately, but before they could douse the flames by 10.50 am, six people -- workers engaged in renovation job -- were injured, one of them suffering 80 per cent burn injuries.
