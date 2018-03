A major fire broke out at the godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area of Mumbai on Tuesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire reportedly broke out in a warehouse in an area which also has several residential buildings. These buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure and there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties so far.

The main road leading up to the spot where the fire broke out has been sealed by Mumbai Police.

OneIndia News

