Mumbai: FIR against TV actor Akashdeep Saigal for beating up two auto drivers

An FIR was registered at the Bandra Police station in Mumbai against TV actor Akashdeep Saigal, known as Skywalker, for allegedly beating up autorickshaw drivers with bamboo sticks in Mumbai.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, a police source said, "On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road is one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him."

The reports suggest that two FIRs have been lodged in the case - one against the actor and the other against the two autorickshaw drivers.

It is learnt that the actor was driving his car on the wrong side of the road and when an autorickshaw driver stopped him, an argument took place between Saigal and the autorickshaw driver and Saigal's friends began to hit the driver.

