Mumbai eateries, malls, multiplexes to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27, Netizens celebrate

Mumbai, Jan 19: Thanks to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police's new decision, India's financial capital Mumbai will now be the city that never sleeps as it is back to being the Maximum City in its truest essence.

Malls, multiplexes and Restaurants without serving any alcohol in Mumbai will have the option to remain open 24x7 from January 27. Under the new rules, which will be put out shortly, restaurants, which serve alcohol, will have to down shutters by 1.30 am.

But the permission was given on the condition that these places will have CCTV surveillance facility, have parking facility to ensure the safety of customer.

The decision was taken in a meeting called by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday.

"Establishments like restaurants, which do not serve alcohol, malls and multiplexes within gated communities and in non-residential areas can remain open round the clock," Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said.

At least 25 malls in central and suburban Mumbai have been given the green signal by the police to stay open 24x7, according to officials here. These establishments have restaurants, food courts, multiplexes and shopping facilities. "To begin with, many establishments will stay open round the clock from Friday to Sunday," said restaurateur Gurbaxis Singh.

Residents of several gated communities with private security guards and CCTV cameras, where the entry of outsiders is restricted, have been pushing for restaurants and malls to stay open round the clock since many of them have odd working hours.

Aaditya Thackeray had first mooted the idea of establishments staying open round the clock on the grounds that these would help promote tourism and generate employment.

According to reports, some of the malls that have agreed for the 24x7 implementation are Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Growel's 101 in Kandivli Phoenix Market City in Kurla and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel.

Meanwhile, permission for Kamala Mills to stay open 24x7 is being reviewed as ward officers, police will find out the feasibility of malls in their areas. This will be followed by an assessment of the implementation.

Soon after it made to the headlines, people in the city of dreams began to rejoice. They have taken to Twitter showcasing their full support with Thackeray, as they celebrate the decision.

The netizens are praising the government and cannot wait for January 27, 2020, the moment it will be effective. Check out the tweets:

