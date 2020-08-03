Mumbai eases lockdown curbs: Malls sans food courts, cinemas, markets can re-open from 9 am to 7 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 03: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai in a phased manner under 'Mission Begin Again'.

According to the new guidelines, Malls and markets will be allowed to open from 9 am to 7 pm from August 5. While the kitchen of the restaurant will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. However, these shopping complexes will not be allowed to open theatres, food courts or restaurants.

The order also stated that all state government offices (excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, NYK, municipal services) will be allowed to function with 15% strength or 15 people whichever's more. While the Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever's more.

Inter-district movement of people within the area of Municipal corporation under the MMR for essential activities and office purposes will also be allowed.

"Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton will be allowed with physical distancing. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate," the civic body said in a statement.

"Liquor shops will continue to operate across the counter for sale & home delivery with strict observance of COVID -'19 National directives of Mask and social distancing," the circular said.