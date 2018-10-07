Mumbai: Drug addict model arrested for pushing mother in bathroom

Mumbai, Oct 7: In a shocking incident, a drug addict 23-year-old model was arrested for allegedly pushing his mother during a fight, leading to her death. The two, along with the accused's fiancee, stayed in a rented flat in Cross Gate building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area.

Oshiwara police said that Lakshya Singh was arrested Friday in connection with the death of his mother Sunita Singh (45).

Also Read | Drug trafficker nabbed in Noida

It is learnt that the deceased hit her head on the wash basin and collapsed, and Lakshya locked the bathroom from outside. When Lakshya opened the door in the morning, he found his mother dead.

Initial investigations have revealed that mother and son were addicted to drugs, said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector, Oshiwara Police Station.