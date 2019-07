10 dead as century-old Mumbai building collapses, dozens feared trapped

India

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: At least ten people, including 2 women, died on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around nine people are said to be injured. Three NDRF teams have been rushed to help the local police in rescue operations. Some people are still said to be trapped under the debris.

The four-storey residential building, in a maze of byzantine lanes and houses clustered closely together, came down shortly before noon

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the death toll at four and the number of injured at nine. Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil earlier said 12 to 13 people were killed, citing preliminary information.

As night fell on the city, hundreds of people continued the job of rescuing people from under the rubble of the Kesarbai building, which housed an eatery on the ground floor and was located in a bustling lane off Tandel Street.

Stay tuned for Mumbai building collapse Highlights:

Sad to hear about the loss of lives due to collapse of a building in Mumbai. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishing an early recovery to those injured. Rescue efforts are on and local authorities are doing their utmost to help affected people #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 16, 2019 President of India, Ramnath Kovind, offers his condolences to the victims and their families. Maharashtra state minister and MLA from Bandra West, Ashish Shelar, visited the building collapse site in Dongri today. The official death total in Dongri Building Collapse is now 10. Extremely saddened by the building collapse in Dongri. Mumbai Police is trying its best to enable a smooth rescue operation. We request citizens to please cooperate and stay away from the spot to facilitate rescue operations. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019 Commissioner of Mumbai Police requests citizens to stay away from the collapse site to facilitate rescue operations. One more day, one more mishap. No one cares about the life of Mumbaikers. #dongri #buildingcollapse — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) July 16, 2019 No one cares about the life of Mumbaikers, tweets Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mumbai Police: Death toll rises to 7 in the Kesarbhai building collapse in Dongri, today. 8 people have been injured in the incident, so far. Very unfortunate to know about the deaths and injuries in #DongriBuildingCollapse in #Mumbai .Condolences to the families of victims #MumbaiBuildingCollapse .Spoken to concerned authorities.Alerted our people to provide all necessary help — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 16, 2019 Former cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu offers his condolences to the victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Mumbai Building Collapse is very tragic. My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are in full swing. State govt, NDRF and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need. “I pray for the well-being of the people trapped inside the collapsed four-storey building. My condolences are with the families. Congress workers are requested to help in the rescue operation. This is the third incident which has recently happened. Why was the action not taken on time?” , tweets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Hindi. Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, visited the site of Kesarbhai building collapse in Dongri today. Mumbai Police: Death toll rises to 5 in the Kesarbhai building collapse in Dongri, today. 8 people have been injured in the incident, so far. Deeply anguished to learn of the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. My condolences to the families of the victims & prayers for the early rescue and well-being of those stuck under the debris (sic), tweets Punjab CM Amarinder SIngh. Dead persons have been identified as - Sabiya Nisar Shaik (Age - 25), Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaik (Age - 55), Muzamil Mansoor Salmani (Age - 15) and Saira Rehan Shaik (Age - 25). Death toll rises to 4 in the Kesarbhai building collapse in Dongri, Mumbai, today. 3 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations. "This is unfortunately something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You will see walls collapse, there are pot holes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what the govt is doing," says Congress' Milind Deora. Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need: PM Modi. The official death toll is now 3 with further 9 people getting injured. Of the 9 people injured, 8 are at the JJ hospital including 4 males, 2 female and 2 children, all stable. The Dongri building collapse is really unfortunate. I have been in touch with Mayor & MC, relief work is on. Prayers for people trapped in the debris. I sincerely request residents of the building tht are declared dilapidated by @mybmc to please evacuate, not risk their lives (sic), tweets Aaditya Thackeray. Death toll rises to 3 in the Kesarbhai building collapse in Dongri, today. 8 people have been injured in the incident, so far. “Compensation for the victims of the incident will be announced once the causes behind the collapse are clear,” says CM Fadnavis. While Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has alleged that residents had been complaining to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state, a top MHADA office-bearer denied that the building belonged to the authority, says PTI report. Congress leaders Milind Deora and Bhai Jagtap arrives at the spot where four-storey residential building collapsed in congested Dongri area. #WATCH Mumbai: A woman being rescued by NDRF personnel from the debris of the building that collapsed in Dongri, today. 2 people have died & 7 people have been injured in the incident. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/tmzV3Dmm7C — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai building collapse: "Housing Minister reaching there. Asked Minister @girishdmahajan to take care of all medical assistance. Asked to avoid crowd as there is narrow space. Currently our prime focus is on rescue efforts.After going into all details I will announce enquiry," tweeted Maharashtra CM's office. Around 15 families were residing there.

As per the preliminary information, it is a 100 year old building and a developer was appointed by the residents.

We are further looking into all the aspects. @NDRFHQ @mybmc @MumbaiPolice teams are on the spot: CM @Dev_Fadnavis #dongri pic.twitter.com/bMG3ahwfb9 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 16, 2019 Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweets: Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP, Zone 1, Abhishek Trimukhe arrive at the site where a building collapsed in Dongri, today. 2 people have died & 6 people have been injured in the incident ,so far. pic.twitter.com/bOKpzC5wwE — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai Building collapse: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae. MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development. “If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action,” he said. The incident was graded as a level-2 building collapse, trapping over 40 people. Level-1 is the most severe on the scale, say reports. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a rescue shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School after the building collapse."BMC has opened a shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School, after a building collapsed in Dongri," says Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 years old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done, says Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaches building collapse spot. Adjoining buildings, which are also in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated. Kesarbai building, which collapsed, is located in Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area. Mumbai: A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable pic.twitter.com/LawktNSdR7 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai Building collapse: Of the 2 dead, a man has been identified as Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaik (45) by Habib Hospital. The other, a woman who died at the JJ Hospital remains unidentified. Of the rescued, 3, including a child, have been injured, say reports. "In an unfortunate incident, a G+4 Building collapsed in Dongri. Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," tweets Mumbai police. The BMC reported that 2 people have been confirmed dead and 5 have been rescued so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. News 18 quoting MHADA says 12 dead. Reports say 12 people have died. Two people have reportedly died. The building was about 80 years old. The area in which the building collapsed was reportedly being redeveloped, reports News 18. To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobolised.Total 3 teams deployed," tweets NDRF. An infant was reportedly rescued from the debris. #Mumbai: Search and rescue operation underway at Dongri building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/KkKOyC4p3N — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai "Building Collapsed at Abdul Hamid Dargah Dongari, Mumbai. Two teams of NDRF deployed for Rescue operation," tweets NDRF. The building adjoining the one that collapsed, and others in the vicinity are being evacuated as well. About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.