Mumbai building collapse Live: 2 dead, 7 injured; CM assures probe

New Delhi, July 16: At least two people, including a woman, died on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around five people are said to be injured. Three NDRF teams have been rushed to help the local police in rescue operations. Around 40 people are still trapped under the debris.

Adjoining buildings, which authorities said were in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated. Kesarbai building, whoch collapsed, is located in Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.

#WATCH Mumbai: A woman being rescued by NDRF personnel from the debris of the building that collapsed in Dongri, today. 2 people have died & 7 people have been injured in the incident. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/tmzV3Dmm7C — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai building collapse: "Housing Minister reaching there. Asked Minister @girishdmahajan to take care of all medical assistance. Asked to avoid crowd as there is narrow space. Currently our prime focus is on rescue efforts.After going into all details I will announce enquiry," tweeted Maharashtra CM's office. Around 15 families were residing there.

As per the preliminary information, it is a 100 year old building and a developer was appointed by the residents.

We are further looking into all the aspects. @NDRFHQ @mybmc @MumbaiPolice teams are on the spot: CM @Dev_Fadnavis #dongri pic.twitter.com/bMG3ahwfb9 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 16, 2019 Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweets: Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP, Zone 1, Abhishek Trimukhe arrive at the site where a building collapsed in Dongri, today. 2 people have died & 6 people have been injured in the incident ,so far. pic.twitter.com/bOKpzC5wwE — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai Building collapse: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae. MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development. “If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action,” he said. The incident was graded as a level-2 building collapse, trapping over 40 people. Level-1 is the most severe on the scale, say reports. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a rescue shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School after the building collapse."BMC has opened a shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School, after a building collapsed in Dongri," says Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 years old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done, says Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaches building collapse spot. Adjoining buildings, which are also in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated. Kesarbai building, which collapsed, is located in Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area. Mumbai: A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable pic.twitter.com/LawktNSdR7 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai Building collapse: Of the 2 dead, a man has been identified as Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaik (45) by Habib Hospital. The other, a woman who died at the JJ Hospital remains unidentified. Of the rescued, 3, including a child, have been injured, say reports. "In an unfortunate incident, a G+4 Building collapsed in Dongri. Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations," tweets Mumbai police. The BMC reported that 2 people have been confirmed dead and 5 have been rescued so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. News 18 quoting MHADA says 12 dead. Reports say 12 people have died. Two people have reportedly died. The building was about 80 years old. The area in which the building collapsed was reportedly being redeveloped, reports News 18. To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobolised.Total 3 teams deployed," tweets NDRF. An infant was reportedly rescued from the debris. #Mumbai: Search and rescue operation underway at Dongri building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/KkKOyC4p3N — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019 Mumbai "Building Collapsed at Abdul Hamid Dargah Dongari, Mumbai. Two teams of NDRF deployed for Rescue operation," tweets NDRF. The building adjoining the one that collapsed, and others in the vicinity are being evacuated as well. About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.