Mumbai doctor who termed Coronavirus ‘Chinese fad', dies of multiple organ failure

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 10: A Mumbai- based doctor who had termed coronavirus a 'Chinese fad' meant to sell vaccines died of multiple organ failure on Saturday, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror. Dr. Anil Patil had diabetes and other comorbidities, his spokesperson said.

"Dr Anil Patil from Dadar in central Mumbai died because of diabetes and related complications at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu," the spokesperson said. Earlier, Patil was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mulund after developing kidney problems.

Disha Salian's body was found with clothes, claims Mumbai Police

Dr Patil had earlier called the virus a "Chinese fad" which will not be able to withstand the Indian summer.

The MMC Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) had issued a notice and also sought an explanation from Dr Patil from Dadar in central Mumbai whether he has any study to substantiate his claims.

He had also claimed that the virus is a "Chinese fad" which is aimed at creating business opportunity for factories that manufacture masks, the MMC chief said.

Dr Patil had also claimed that the 2002 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had appeared in China, had no effect on Indians.