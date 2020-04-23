  • search
    Mumbai: Dharavi's tally of Covid-19 patients crosses 200-mark

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Apr 30: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai crossed the 200-mark on Thursday after 25 new cases were detected, a civic official said.

    With these new cases, the tally of patients in this densely-populated slum area of Mumbai has reached 214, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

    Representational Image

    Besides, the death toll in this locality has gone up to 13 now, he said.

    The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi, including Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

    Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 21:07 [IST]
