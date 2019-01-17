  • search
    Mumbai dance bars to reopen but showering of money not allowed

    Mumbai, Jan 17: The Supreme Court on Thursday has eased the rules on the licensing and functioning of dance bar in Maharashtra, saying that liquor and dance can co-exist. Striking down a set of stringent rules, the court upheld the definition of obscenity given in the law saying that it was not vague.

    The Supreme Court passed its verdict in the validity of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016 on Thursday.

    "There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition," SC said in its verdict.

    The performers will be allowed on the premises of the bar and discotheques but showering of the money has been disallowed by SC. The performers can be tipped by customers though.

    Maharashtra government's diktat of putting CCTV cameras in Mumbai dance bars and for licences to be given only to the people of good character was dubbed 'vague' and done away by SC. The time of five and a half hours for dance performances was upheld.

    The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act prohibited women to dance in commercial establishments and had imposed as many as 20 restrictions which forced the industry to shut down in the financial capital.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
