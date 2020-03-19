  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai ''dabbawalas'' suspend tiffin services till March 31

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 19: To contain the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai''s famed dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin courier services from March 20-31, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

    "Adhering to the directives of the state government to avoid spreading the coronavirus, we have decided to suspend our services from tomorrow (March 20) till March 31. We plan to resume operations from April 1," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhas Talekar told IANS.

    Mumbai dabbawalas suspend tiffin services till March 31

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 170 with 152 active cases on Wednesday after a 23-year-old woman has tested positive. She has travel history to the United Kingdom.

    India tally now stands at 170 as14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

    India reports third coronavirus death after 64-year-old dies in Mumbai

    The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

    Delhi has, so far, reported 10 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 42 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    suspend mumbai coronavirus services

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X