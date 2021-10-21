Mumbai drugs case: Anti-drugs officer alleges he is being spied on

Mumbai, Oct 20: A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case.

The accused were not produced before the court physically or through video conference. Aryan Khan's bail application will come up for hearing on October 26 at the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, the Sessions Court had rejected his bail plea. Ahead of the bail hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau had submitted to the court chat transcripts between Aryan Khan and an actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party.

On Thursday, actress Ananya Panday's home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case and summoned by the anti-drugs agency for questioning.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Thursday. He spoke with Aryan for about 20 minutes.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested on 3 October, has been charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

