Mumbai: 'Could have been raped,' says model Megha Sharma who stripped in front of cops

Mumbai, Oct 31: Model Megha Sharma, whose video of stripping in front of the cops went viral narrated the whole incident and her ordeal to news agency ANI.

Sharma told that she wanted cigarettes and hence called the watchman to get her a few to which he refused saying that he was on duty. She then asked the watchman if he could send any of the three to four security guards to get her cigarettes to which she was refused again.

#WATCH: Model Megha Sharma, who in a viral video was seen thrashing a security guard and sitting in protest when the police came to take her, narrates the chain of events which took place at the time of the incident. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/iWvHHVH9Mu — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

She went down and got herself a smoke but she also talked to the guard as to why could he not have asked one of the watchmen to go.

She then told an ANI reporter that the guard threw a fit and went on to call her 'characterless' and comment upon her attire. She added that he said, "We are not here to treat you like a princess." Infuriated by this, she hit him. Another watchman joined the argument shortly and started hurling abuses at her. It was then that she herself called the police and a team from Oshiwara police station arrived within 10 minutes.

The police then asked her to come to the police station but she politely refused at first, saying that since there is no lady constable available, she would go to the police station the next morning. She said that she did not feel comfortable and safe going to the police station wearing what she was wearing at 2.50 am.

She offered her lawyer's number and asked to be let go as she had a shoot early morning but she claimed that the cops kept insisting that she had to come with them. When she pressed the lift button, 8-10 men surrounded her and tried to take her out of the elevator, all the while reiterating that she would have to go to the police station.

She claimed that she had almost even agreed to go with them but she wanted to go change into something comfortable but she was not allowed to, as could have been very well seen in the visuals that went viral. It was then, all of a sudden, she claimed that she went blank and her mind stopped working. In a fit of rage, she took off her clothes, which she said was the most mortifying incident of her life. She added that she feared, even in presence of the cops that she could have been raped. She still insists on being told why a lady constable was not there at the time.

The entire incident took place on October 25 at Lokhandwala Complex where the woman lives on rent. According to the police, Sharma had complained against Arun, watchman of the building. She alleged that he misbehaved with her and that the altercation started as he refused to get cigarettes for her.

Meanwhile, a non-cognisable complaint has been registered against the model.

This issue has been a hot subject of debate on the social media. The social media is in fact divided on this issue, with a section questioning her behaviour with the guard. Many said that it was wrong on her part to attack the guard. Others however stood in solidarity with her.