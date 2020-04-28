Mumbai cops over 55 told to stay home after 3 die of COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 28: Mumbai policemen, who are above 55 years in age, have been asked to stay at home until the coronavirus was brought under control.

The move comes a day after a 57-year-old head constable on Monday became the third personnel of Mumbai Police to die of the COVID-19 disease since Saturday.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has sent a communiqué to all the 94 police stations in the city stating that police personnel, who are above 50 years and are suffering from multiple ailments such as hypertension, diabetes or any other major disease, can feel free to go on leave.

Those above 55 are more prone to the COVID-19 infection, according to a central health ministry advisory, and come under the high risk category.

Mumbai has reported over 5,500 coronavirus cases, and the number of deaths has climbed to 219, the civic body said on Monday.

Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 infections in the country.