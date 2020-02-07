  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai cops arrest 2 people for rape, murder of woman in Santacruz

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 07: The Mumbai police arrested two people for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Santacruz area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday. A case also has been registered under relevant sections, further investigation is underway.

    In recent times several incidents of crime against women have been reported in Maharashtra.

    Mumbai cops arrest 2 people for rape, murder of woman in Santacruz
    Representational Image

    On Thursday, Mumbai's railway police arrested Raijur Habibur Khan who was accused of molesting women on a railway bridge in Matunga area in the country's commercial capital. The CCTV footage showed Raijur molested women on the bridge in Mumbai's Matunga. He was seen touching and kissing women on the bridge.

    Earlier, a 25-year-old woman teacher was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, the woman remains critical so far. In another incident, a 50-year-old woman was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Andhari village of Maharashtra.

    Maha atrocity against women: Man throws inflammable liquid on a woman for rape complaint

    In another shocking incident on Wednesday a woman suffered eyes injury after a man allegedly threw inflammable substance on her as she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district.

    Such horrific and shameful incidents in Mumbai yet again raise question at women safety in India.

    More MUMBAI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    mumbai police arrested rape woman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X