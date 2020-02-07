Mumbai cops arrest 2 people for rape, murder of woman in Santacruz

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Feb 07: The Mumbai police arrested two people for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Santacruz area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday. A case also has been registered under relevant sections, further investigation is underway.

In recent times several incidents of crime against women have been reported in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Mumbai's railway police arrested Raijur Habibur Khan who was accused of molesting women on a railway bridge in Matunga area in the country's commercial capital. The CCTV footage showed Raijur molested women on the bridge in Mumbai's Matunga. He was seen touching and kissing women on the bridge.

Earlier, a 25-year-old woman teacher was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, the woman remains critical so far. In another incident, a 50-year-old woman was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Andhari village of Maharashtra.

Maha atrocity against women: Man throws inflammable liquid on a woman for rape complaint

In another shocking incident on Wednesday a woman suffered eyes injury after a man allegedly threw inflammable substance on her as she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Such horrific and shameful incidents in Mumbai yet again raise question at women safety in India.