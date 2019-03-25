  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai bridge collapse: Police custody of auditor Neeraj Desai extended till Mar 28

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 25: The police custody for the structural auditor who was arrested Monday in connection with the Mumbai's foot overbridge collapse that left six people dead was extended till 28th March by Mumbai Sessions Court.

    Mumbai bridge collapse: Police custody of auditor Neeraj Desai extended till Mar 28th
    Mumbai Police arrested the structural auditor Neeraj Kumar Desai (face covered) in connection with the CSMT bridge collapse, at Azad Maidan Police station, in Mumbai. PTI

    Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.

    Collapsed Mumbai bridge auditor Neeraj Kumar Desai arrested

    The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.

    Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR) under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.

    That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai audi bridge collapse

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue