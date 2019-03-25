Mumbai bridge collapse: Police custody of auditor Neeraj Desai extended till Mar 28

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 25: The police custody for the structural auditor who was arrested Monday in connection with the Mumbai's foot overbridge collapse that left six people dead was extended till 28th March by Mumbai Sessions Court.

Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.

Collapsed Mumbai bridge auditor Neeraj Kumar Desai arrested

The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.

Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR) under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.

That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.