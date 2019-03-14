Mumbai bridge collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, says "Deeply anguished"

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in an overbridge collapse incident in Mumbai which left five people dead and 36 injured.

    The incident took place during the evening rush hour, around 7.30pm. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

    "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi tweeted.

    The mishap took place near the Chattrapati Shivaji terminus, earlier known as the Victoria terminus, which is one of the busiest railway stations in the country.

    "We are deeply saddened by the news of the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse, our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives & we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge all Congress workers to help in any way they can," tweeted Congress.

    The foot overbridge that collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday evening killing five people was cleared during a structural audit, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

    Congress leader Milind Deora had also raised questions on the safety audit that was carried out six months ago. He said an FIR should be filed under IPC Section 302 (murder) should be filed againt BMC officers responsible for the negligence.

    State minister Vinod Tawde, however, said the bridge wasn't in a bad condition. "It required minor repairs for which work was underway. Why was it not closed until the work was completed, will be probed," Tawde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    A structural audit of 296 bridges in the Mumbai was conducted by the BMC last year. During the audit, it was found that 18 bridges would have to be demolished and rebuilt. The list included 10 major bridges and eight foot over-bridges, some belonging to the British era.

