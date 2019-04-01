Mumbai bridge collapse: BMC Assistant Engineer SF Kakulte arrested

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Apr 2: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)'s Assistant Engineer, SF Kakulte, in connection with the foot overbridge collapse on March 14 which left six people dead.

The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured. Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR).

On March 15, Executive Engineer AR Patil and Assistant Engineer SF Kakulte were suspended. AR Patil had supervised the structural audit work in 2017-18 and Assistant Engineer SF Kakulte had supervised the repair work in 2013-14.

Neeraj Desai - the auditor who had conducted an audit of the CST bridge in Mumbai that collapsed on March 14 killing six people has been arrested on March 18. He was booked for negligence.

The preliminary inquiry report has pointed towards negligence on part of the auditor and contractor.