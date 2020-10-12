YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai blackout: Tata Power says simultaneous tripping at MSETCL facilities caused power outage

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 12: Tata Power on Monday said there was "simultaneous substation tripping" at state-run MSETCL's two facilities, which led to a major power outage in the financial capital and surrounding areas.

      Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News

      Mumbai blackout: Tata Power says simultaneous tripping at MSETCL facilities caused power outage

      It said the tripping at the Kalwa and Kharghar sub-stations at 1010 hours caused a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system, leading to the tripping of power supply.

      Mumbai Blackout: How Tata Power islanding system works in restoring power distribution?

      Trains came to a halt and other activity was also grounded due to what was labelled as a grid failure by officials.

      "Restoration work is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL (Maharashtra state electric transmission company) transmission lines are connected," the Tata Power statement said.

      Earlier, Western Railway and state-run discom BEST Electricity had said there was a failure at Tata Power's end, leading to the outages.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      mumbai power

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X