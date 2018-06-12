Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested from Mumbai's Lonavala on Tuesday by Mumbai Police for assaulting live-in partner Neeru Randhawa.

Armaan had been reportedly missing after Neeru filed a complaint of physical assault against him about a week ago at Santacruz police station in Mumbai.

Neeru, 35, had lodged the case against Kohli, 46, at the Santacruz police station last week.

The duo had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence and during the altercation, he allegedly pushed the woman and she fell from the stairs. The accused then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, a police officer said citing the complaint.

She suffered head and knee injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital by her driver, reports suggest.

Son of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, Armaan began his acting career as a child artiste and later went on to do films like Virodhi, Dushman Zamana, Anaam, Koyal, Kohra, Dushmani, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani etc to name a few as the lead actor.

He made headlines during Bigg Boss 7 over his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja.

Armaan and Tanishaa were in a relationship for a brief period but headed for splits soon.

