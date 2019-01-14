  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai: BEST strike enters 7th day; MNS threatens to hit streets today

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 14: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) staff's strike enters its seventh day on Monday, and around 27 lakh commuters using the undertaking's buses will face Monday morning blues.

    BEST strike enters 7th day; MNS threatens to hit streets today

    One of the demands of the BEST workers who are on strike since last week is merger of the budgets of the BMC and the loss-making BEST. The Sena had promised merger of the budgets during the civic poll campaign in 2017.

    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, threatened to hit the streets on Monday if the state government, BMC administration and the ruling parties failed to find a solution and end the strike.

    The BEST staff have gone on an indefinite strike to press for three demands: a) Merging of BEST with the BMC budget; b) Wage agreement for employees, including provisions of 7th Pay Commission; c) Bringing salary slabs of 14,000 junior employees, underpaid since 2011, at par with other employees of the same grade

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    93 mumbai blast mumbai best mns streets

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue