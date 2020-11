Diwali a week away, Green crackers enter Indian markets, but yet no takers?

Ahead of Diwali, NGT bans sale or use of firecrackers in Delhi from midnight today till Nov 30

Mumbai bans firecrackers on Diwali, use of phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm

Mumbai, Nov 09: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday banned bursting or lighting of firecrackers at public places during the upcoming Diwali festival, under its jurisdiction.

The civic body has, however, permitted use of ''mild firecrackers'' on Laxmi Pujan (November 14), saying Mumbaikars can use ''anar'' (cracker known for a sparkling display and showers of coloured sparks upwards) and fulzadi (sparklers) at their private premises on that day.

The firecrackers ban in Mumbai has been proposed in view of Covid-19 pandemic and the early winter that has set in.

In a circular, the BMC also appealed citizens to celebrate Diwali with due precaution and by following COVID-19 protocol.

The BMC decision follows the state government''s appeal to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali as the resultant pollution could cause breathing problems among COVID-19 patients.

A civic official said the BMC studied similar orders issued by other state governments, including Rajasthan, adding that under the Epidemic Diseases Act, they can impose a ban on bursting of firecrackers at public and private premises during a pandemic.

The official said state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had asked the BMC to explore the possibility of banning firecrackers during the pandemic to avoid air pollution.

A proposal for a ''cracker-free'' Diwali was put forth by state public health minister Rajesh Tope. In a recent review meeting with senior COVID-19 task force members on the preparedness for a possible second wave, Tope had said firecrackers could have an adverse effect on lungs.

The circular sent out by BMC comes days after the Maharashtra government discussed a firecracker ban in the cabinet.