  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai Airport to close for runways’ repair: Flights to be affected from Feb 7 to March 30

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 15: Operations of more than 900 domestic and international flights are likely to be affected as both runways of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will be closed from February 7 to March 30 for repair and maintenance following, the runways will be non-operational for six hours.

    Mumbai Airport to close for runways’ repair: Flights to be affected from Feb 7 to March 30
    Representational Image

    During this period, the routes and timings of some international and domestic flights will be changed. The passengers of the canceled flights will be refunded during the period and, if possible, will be allowed to travel in another aircraft, Mumbai Airport spokespersons said.

    Also Read | Now, Mumbai airport becomes first to scrap boarding pass stamping

    From February 7 to March 30, both runways will be closed between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. However, on March 21, 2019 (Thursday), an occasion of Holi, the runways will be operated.

    Mumbai Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, as on an average, there are 950 arrivals and departures per day. Although there are two runways here, they are either used to fly or run for one runway at a time as they intersect each other. With the 22-day long partial closure of runways, the administration has expressed their expectation that the airlines should use large body airplanes instead of narrow bodies (Wide Body), so that more passengers can be accomodated to travel.

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    mumbai mumbai airport runway

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue