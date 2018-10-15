Mumbai: Air India air hostess falls off while boarding plane, fractures her leg

Mumbai, Oct 15: An Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight on Monday while boarding the aircraft at Mumbai airport. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

According to reports, the air hostess, identified as Harsha Lobo, has suffered a fracture in her leg. Reports add that the flight - AI 864, a Boeing 777-337 aircraft - was scheduled to take-off at around 7 am.

However, post the incident, the flight left after a 90-minute delay at around 8:30 am. An official statement by the Air India over the incident is awaited.