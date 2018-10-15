India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Mumbai: Air India air hostess falls off while boarding plane, fractures her leg

By
    Mumbai, Oct 15: An Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight on Monday while boarding the aircraft at Mumbai airport. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

    According to reports, the air hostess, identified as Harsha Lobo, has suffered a fracture in her leg.  Reports add that the flight - AI 864, a Boeing 777-337 aircraft - was scheduled to take-off at around 7 am.

    Nanavati Hospital press release stated that an Air India cabin crew member was brought to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital at 7 am after she suffered serious injuries. She is suffering from right leg compound fracture, a fracture in both heels and soft tissue injury in chest, abdomen and lower spine.  

    Dr Prakash M Doshi, Director of Orthopedics, said, "She also suffered from a sprain in the neck (cervical spine)."

    Post the incident, the flight left after a 90-minute delay at around 8:30 am. An official statement by the Air India over the incident is awaited.

