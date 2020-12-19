From cars to bullet trains, India-Japan ties have come a long way, says PM Modi

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train visuals released

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Embassy of Japan in India has released the first official visuals of what will be called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. These are the photos of E5 Series Shinkansen, which will be modified as a bullet train running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has already acquired 63 per cent of the land for the project about 77% land in Gujarat, 80% in Dadar Nagar Haveli and 22% in Maharashtra.

The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September last year.

The bullet train will run at a speed of 320-350 kmph, and have 12 stations across its 500 km stretch.

For the project, around 1,400 hectares of land will be acquired in Gujarat and Maharashtra, 1,120 hectares of which is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated.