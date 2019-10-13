Mumbai: 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Aaditya Arcade building near Charni road

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Oct 13: At least eight people were rescued by the fire fighting officials after a fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

The fire has been categorised as 'level three fire'. Officials have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the damage suffered is uncertain. A search operation is still underway.

Earlier, a fire had broken out on Wednesday night at a subway road in Mumbai's Milan. However, no casualty was reported. The incident happened near Bombay Tyres in Santacruz West minutes before midnight.

Fire incidents are frequent in Mumbai where millions live in cramped and dilapidated properties because of high rents. Many commercial outlets don't follow fire-safety regulations, giving an open invitation to tragedies.