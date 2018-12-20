  • search
    Mumbai: 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Mithibai College

    Mumbai, Dec 20: As many as eight students were rushed to RN Cooper Hospital in Mumbai following a stampede in Mithibai college in Vile Parle on Thursday.

    According to the reports, the stampede took place after a popular singer was invited to perform at the college's annual function.

    However, police officials denied any reports of stampede. Joint commissioner of police Deven Bharti said the hall where the Colosseum event was being organised was overcrowded and some people fainted due to suffocation.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 23:31 [IST]
