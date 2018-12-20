Mumbai: 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Mithibai College

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 20: As many as eight students were rushed to RN Cooper Hospital in Mumbai following a stampede in Mithibai college in Vile Parle on Thursday.

According to the reports, the stampede-like situation occurred when a few people tried to enter inside the premises of the college when a popular band was performing at the stage.

"Three patients are currently admitted in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) and one of them has suffered a rib fracture. Five patients have taken discharge against medical advice to be admitted at a nearby private hospital, reports India Today.

However, police officials denied any reports of stampede. Joint commissioner of police Deven Bharti said the hall where the Colosseum event was being organised was overcrowded and some people fainted due to suffocation.