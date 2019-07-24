Mumbai: 8 injured as three cars collide on Andheri flyover due to low visibility

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumabi, July 24: Eight people got injured after three cars collided due to low visibility following heavy rains in the city. The incident happened on Andheri flyover.

The incessant rains have again started causing trouble to the residents and commuters and the intensity of rainfall can increase over the next few hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted IMD's weather forecast that intermittent/heavy rain is to be expected in the city and suburbs

SkymetWeather has also issued an alert that the rains are predicted to remain intense for the next few hours and water-logging may be seen in part.

According to the IMD, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa.