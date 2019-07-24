  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: 8 injured as three cars collide on Andheri flyover due to low visibility

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumabi, July 24: Eight people got injured after three cars collided due to low visibility following heavy rains in the city. The incident happened on Andheri flyover.

    The incessant rains have again started causing trouble to the residents and commuters and the intensity of rainfall can increase over the next few hours.

    Mumbai: 8 injured as three cars collide on Andheri flyover due to low visibility
    Representational Image

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

    Rains to pick up pace in Mumbai for the next 2 days, waterlogging expected

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted IMD's weather forecast that intermittent/heavy rain is to be expected in the city and suburbs

    SkymetWeather has also issued an alert that the rains are predicted to remain intense for the next few hours and water-logging may be seen in part.

    According to the IMD, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai heavy rains accident

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue