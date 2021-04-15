Two Russians held for performing stunts at sea link in Mumbai

Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

Containment operations sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad districts, says Central teams report

HC refuses permission for mass prayers during Ramadan at Mumbai Mosque

Mumbai: 5-star hotels to house non-critical COVID-19 patients

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 15: Struggling to cope up with the massive corona patient load, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has approved two five-star hotels that can be used by private hospitals to admit patients who are not critical.

Additional 250 covid beds in JASLOK Hospital will be updated online on the BMC dashboard(including 40 ICU beds) by Saturday morning to help needy citizens.

In addition to this, 30 more ICU beds being added to Seven Hills Hospital on Thursday.

Further,1500 additional beds will be added in NESCO Jumbo in 7 days (mostly oxygenated).

Guidelines for hotels to be turned into COVID facilities:

MCGM and private hospitals will jointly look for close by 4-5 star hotels

The linked hotel should have approximately 20 rooms

Hotels and hospitals should work hand-in-hand

Patients who do not need emergency will be kept thereafter mandatory physician approval

Hopistal will provide round-the-clock facility to the hotel like nursing, online consultation, medicines, biomedical waste management and ambulances

Inclusive of taxes and meals, hotels can charge Rs 4,000. The amount will be paid by the hospital to the hotel. Medical expenses such as like doctors' fees will be extra

For-twin sharing, the charge will be Rs 6,000.

Walk-ins can be welcomed by the hotels like patients with no symptoms but the hospital has to approve

For Bombay Hospital its intercontinental Marine drive and for HN reliance its trident BKC

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The daily case tally shot up in the financial capital after remaining below 8,000 for the last two days.