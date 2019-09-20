Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road; 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 20: A portion of a four-storied building at Lokmanya Tilak Road collapses, Mumbai on Friday. Around seven fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot. No loss of life has been reported so far.

According to reports, the building collapsed at 10:45 am amid heavy rainfall in the area. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO confirmed that no person is trapped as the building was already vacated.

Parts of Mumbai and suburbs recorded rains of different intensities on Friday morning, a day after India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for city turned out to be a damp squib with barely any rains. Weather agency Skymet predicted intense shower to continue in some places like Andheri, Goregaon, Vikroli, Santacruz, Bandra, Dadar, Malabar Hill and Colaba over the next two hours.

The Maharashtra government had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city on Thursday after the weather department issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai. However, as people geared up to tackle the situation, the high rainfall warning fell flat.