Mumbai: 26-year-old TV actor Karan Paranjape found dead at his residence

TV actor Karan Paranjape aka Jignesh of popular show Dill Mill Gayye, who was just 26-years-old, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to reports, Karan Paranjpe was found dead at his residence at around 11 am. However, the cause of the death is not known yet. If reports to be believed, Karan may have suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

Karan's death shocked his co-star Karan Wahi and the actor paid his last respects to his friend. Wahi took to Instagram and wrote, "U will be missed dear JIGS. Rest in peace my friend."

Last month, Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai where she went to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. The cause of death was initially believed to be a cardiac arrest but was later confirmed as accidental drowning by the actress' forensic report.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day