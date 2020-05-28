  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: 25 rescued after fire breaks out at Hotel Fortune on Marine Lines

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 28: A major fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in South Mumbai on Wednesday night and 25 people have been rescued from there, fire brigade officials said.

    Mumbai: Fire at Hotel Fortune on Marine Lines, several feared trapped

    These 25 people, all doctors, were residing in Hotel Fortune, located near Metro Cinema, when the blaze erupted there, they said.

    "The fire spread on the first to third floors of the hotel located on 1st Marine street," a fire brigade official said.

    "It is a level-2 fire and at least eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot," he said.

      Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

      Earlier on May 18, a fire broke out in two flats of a residential building named Mumbai's Mazgaon on Monday. The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported so far.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      mumbai fire

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue