Mumbai: 25 rescued after fire breaks out at Hotel Fortune on Marine Lines

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 28: A major fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in South Mumbai on Wednesday night and 25 people have been rescued from there, fire brigade officials said.

These 25 people, all doctors, were residing in Hotel Fortune, located near Metro Cinema, when the blaze erupted there, they said.

"The fire spread on the first to third floors of the hotel located on 1st Marine street," a fire brigade official said.

"It is a level-2 fire and at least eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot," he said.

Earlier on May 18, a fire broke out in two flats of a residential building named Mumbai's Mazgaon on Monday. The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported so far.