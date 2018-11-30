  • search

Mumbai: 21-year-old woman held for sexually assaulting her 17-year-old 'husband'

By
    Mumbai, Nov 30: In a rare instance, a 22-year-old mother was arrested for sexually assaulting her 17-year-old 'husband', even as she repeatedly claimed that their relationship was consensual and the couple has a five-month-old daughter from the relationship.

    Mumbai: 21-year-old woman held for sexually assaulting her 17-year-old husband
    Representational Image

    The woman, who was apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, has moved the court for bail. She was earlier allowed to keep her daughter with her in Byculla jail.

    According to a report in The Times of India, the complaint filed by the youth's mother alleged that the woman had "enticed" her son. IT is learnt that the "marriage" took place on November 8, 2017.

    The mother, stated that the woman claimed that she had married her son and would now reside in the house. When she and her husband opposed this, the woman abused them and threatened to harm herself. She said after the woman left, her son too left home and refused to return. She claimed the woman was married twice and divorced.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
