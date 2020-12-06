Mumbai: 20 people injured in cylinder blast in Lalbaug area

Mumbai: Woman injured as wall of public toilet collapses in Kurla

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 06: At least 20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital to meet the people who were injured in Lalbaug area's cylinder blast today.