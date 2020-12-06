Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Mumbai: 20 people injured in cylinder blast in Lalbaug area
India
Mumbai, Dec 06: At least 20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Rajkot hospital fire: Five COVID-19 patients killed; PM Modi says 'Extremely pained’
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital to meet the people who were injured in Lalbaug area's cylinder blast today.