Mumbai: 10-year-old girl dies after fire breaks out near Dadar Police station

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 12: A 10-year-old girl was killed in a fire that broke out in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West) on Sunday afternoon around 1:40 pm.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The affected structure located at Gokhale road is ground plus three-storey residential building.

According to TOI, fire brigade officials have said that one person trapped inside one of the rooms.

The fire spread across electric wiring.

