Mulayam's chhoti bahu Aparna says Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Nov 1: Joining the chorus for a Ram temple, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav says she is in favour of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and has full faith in the judiciary.

Aparna Yadav, who contested the 2017 assembly polls as an SP candidate and lost, is backing 'chacha' Shivpal Singh's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL).

"A Ram temple should be built," Aparna said Wednesday during a visit to the Deva Sharif Dargah in Barabanki. "I have full faith in process of the respected court," she added.

The Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case and said an appropriate bench will decide in January when to hear the politically sensitive case.

Also Read VHP demands calling joint Parliament session if the government finds necessary

According to the Ramayana, Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram and a temple should be built there, Aparna said.

Asked if she was with the BJP, she said, "I am not with the BJP, but with lord Ram."

Also Read Ayodhya row: Have they been sleeping for last 4 years, Kapil Sibal taunts BJP

Aparna, who is married to Mulayam Singh's son Prateek, said she would be contesting the 2019 elections from the PSPL but her father-in-law's blessings are with her.

Speaking on the SC's decision to move the Ayodhya hearing to January, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the apex court should fast track the proceedings in the case as "justice delayed can sometimes be called justice denied".

PTI