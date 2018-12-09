Home News India Mulayam Yadav surprises all, attends brother Shivpal’s ‘show of strength’ in Lucknow

Mulayam Yadav surprises all, attends brother Shivpal's 'show of strength' in Lucknow

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 9: Amid the festering family feud, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh surprised all by arriving for the rally organised by party rebel and younger brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who has been siding with Shivpal ever since the family feud between Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav became public, was also present on the stage.

Shivpal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "weakened" the country and wants to "instigate riots" for political gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav, in his address, started talking about his own party instead.

"The SP carries everyone along with it, treats all human beings as equal irrespective of their caste and religion, so make the SP stronger," he said.

It may be recalled that last month Mulayam had skipped the 'birthday event' organised by Shivpal for Mulayam in Saifai.

In August, Shivpal Yadav had launched 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' after expressing his disappointment with the Samajwadi Party leadership.

The chemistry between the two brothers seems to have radically changed after Shivpal launched his political party. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), which is organising its debut 'Janakrosh Rally' at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in the state capital on Sunday.

The rally is being regarded as a show of strength by Shivpal Yadav who parted ways with the SP, accusing the parent party of neglecting him.

About two lakh supporters and workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, are expected to attend the rally.

Sunday's rally is aimed at lending a voice to the people suffering from "continued neglect" and "wrong policies" of the central and state governments.