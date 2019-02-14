Mulayam Singh Yadav wants to create 'confusion' with his remark: Amar Singh

New Delhi, Feb 14: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh and former Samajwadi Party leader said, Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark in Parliament was "just to create confusion".

He said, "It's just to create confusion to ensure that Chandrakala and Rama Raman who looted Noida under the guidance of both Mulayam and Mayawati are saved and Modi gets neutralised."

Yesterday in Lok Sabha, the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder said, "I wish that PM Modi, you should become the prime minister again. I have experienced that whenever I met you, you got my work done instantly."

Meanwhile, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said he is upset with Mulayam's statements in the Lok Sabha. "Bahut dukh hua hai ye sunkar. Ye bayan unke munh me daala gaya hai. Ye bayan Mulayam Ji ka nahi hai, ye bayan Neta Ji se dilwaya gaya hai [I am upset after knowing this. These are not his words. Someone has put these words in his mouth.]"

Who Rama Raman and Chandrakala mentioned by Amar Singh in his comment?

Rama Raman,1987-batch IAS officer, was shunted out by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017. The reshuffle happened three weeks after Yogi took over as chief minister. Mayawati had made Rama Raman the CEO of the Greater Noida Authority in 2010. Three years later, Akhilesh Yadav promoted him as chairman of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities and the CEO of Noida. However, he was designated as only Noida CEO in July 2016 after the Allahabad high court had frozen his powers. A month later, he was relieved as Noida CEO and kept in waiting. But he was reappointed as chairman of Noida Authority in October.

Uttar Pradesh IAS officer B Chandrakala has been booked in an alleged multi-crore sand mining scam. Chandrakala allegedly sanctioned and renewed mining leases without following e-tendering norms during her tenure as district magistrate of Hamipur for over two years between April 13, 2012 and June 6, 2014.